Shamrock Productions presents "SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas" with two exhilarating shows, 2:00p and 8:00pm December 19th at the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts in Reno. SIAMSA is a holiday musical for the entire family, featuring World Irish Dance Champions, Tony-award winner Trent Kowalik, world-renowned musicians, and an outstanding cast of Irish dancers, singers, and actors. Tickets are available at the Pioneer Center Box Office or www.pioneercenter.com 775-434-1050