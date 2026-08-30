Sierra Nevada Ballet Presents DRACULA – The Ballet

An Original Dramatic Story in Dance for Two Nights Only This October and November

In the spirit of Halloween, Sierra Nevada Ballet is thrilled to present DRACULA – The Ballet, an original full-length dramatic story ballet based on Bram Stoker’s iconic 1897 novel. This chilling, captivating production will be performed on two special evenings: October 17, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, and November 1, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts in Reno.

Following the November 1 performance in Reno, audiences are invited to continue the celebration at the legendary DRACULA BALL, hosted at the Renaissance Hotel. Enjoy an evening of refreshments, dancing, and a chance to meet the cast. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP early for this exclusive event and to purchase ballet tickets in advance.

Event Details:

Dates & Times:

October 17, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. (Carson City Community Center)

November 1, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. (Pioneer Center for Performing Arts, Reno)

Ticket Price: $25 – $53

Tickets & RSVP: Visit sierranevadaballet.org or call (775) 360-8663

Dracula – The Ballet, which debuted in 2023 to rave reviews and audience demand, is an original story ballet choreographed by award-winning artist Ananda Bena-Weber. Set to the hauntingly beautiful music of Astor Piazzolla, this production draws deeply on Transylvanian folklore and history, incorporating elements of drama, suspense, romance, deception, and mystery, with a Victorian-era eroticism twist.

The tale follows solicitor Jonathan Harker as he journeys to Transylvania and encounters the enigmatic, terrifying Count Dracula. After escaping the vampire’s castle, the story moves to England, where Dracula spreads his dark influence over the coastal town of Whitby. With the help of Abraham Van Helsing and others, a dramatic battle ensues to rid the world of the vampire menace.

Featuring internationally renowned premier dancers Malachi Squires and Domingo Rubio, alongside a full company of professional dancers, Dracula – The Ballet mesmerizes audiences through its innovative sets, exquisite costumes, and tango-inspired choreography that intertwines fantasy and horror in equal measure.

Costumes encouraged! Dress in your favorite Halloween attire and prepare for a thrilling night of entertainment.

About Sierra Nevada Ballet

Northern Nevada’s professional ballet company since 2001, Sierra Nevada Ballet blends classical and contemporary dance, delivering compelling performances for diverse audiences. With a dedicated company of 10 professional dancers, apprentices, trainees, and extensive community outreach, SNB is a vital part of the region’s cultural fabric. The organization is proud to have received multiple direct grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. It offers professional training through the SNB Academy, following the American Ballet Theatre’s curriculum.

As theater critic Jack Neal said, SNB is “at last a truly professional dance company emerging in the Reno metropolitan area.”