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SilverSummitt Healthplan Friendsgiving Celebration

SilverSummitt Healthplan Friendsgiving Celebration

Enjoy a Fun-Filled Evening Featuring:

► Local community resources
► Medicaid information and support
► Face painting for kids by Fantasy Face Paintings
► Music and fun with Juan from ReNoticias
► Exciting raffle prizes
► Light snacks and refreshments

Raffles • Refreshments • Family Fun*

Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

SilverSummitt Healthplan
CommunitySolutions@SilverSummitHealthplan.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/1403189651439545/permalink/1403189678106209
Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows
2680 E. 9th St.
Reno, Nevada 89512
7753221538
office@artown.org
https://bgctm.org/?gclid=CjwKCAjwvpCkBhB4EiwAujULMrr7Bs_1fLklthBLEordwWyBfk8BfAeHqMzV8dT3Nxq3wnQMf0gmQRoCVbkQAvD_BwE