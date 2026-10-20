SilverSummitt Healthplan Friendsgiving Celebration
SilverSummitt Healthplan Friendsgiving Celebration
Enjoy a Fun-Filled Evening Featuring:
► Local community resources
► Medicaid information and support
► Face painting for kids by Fantasy Face Paintings
► Music and fun with Juan from ReNoticias
► Exciting raffle prizes
► Light snacks and refreshments
Raffles • Refreshments • Family Fun*
Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SilverSummitt Healthplan
CommunitySolutions@SilverSummitHealthplan.com
Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows
2680 E. 9th St.Reno, Nevada 89512
7753221538
office@artown.org