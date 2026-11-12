Sorry! Wrong Chimney! At Reno Little Theater
Sorry! Wrong Chimney! At Reno Little Theater
November 20, 21*, 28 at 7:30PM and 22, 29** at 2PM
*denotes PAY-WHAT-YOU-WISH performance
December 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, & 19 at 7:30pm and 6, 13, 20 at 2PM
Directed by: McCarren Caputa
David Tuttle is moonlighting as a department store Santa so that he can buy his wife a fur for Christmas. He tells her he’s working late at the office, but she finds out he isn’t at the office. A suspected other woman, hypnotism, the notorious Santa burglar Kris Kreigle and his gun-toting fiancée, and a confused policeman add up to a rollicking tale that is hilarious Christmas entertainment any time of year.
CAST
Josh Troyer as David Tuttle
Sophie Anderson as Samantha Tuttle
Kristina Charpentier as Natalie Weldon
Bryce Keil as William Weldon
Kevin McCray as Kris Kreigle
Merrie Cook as Sheila
Rae Davidson as Policewoman
CREW
Stage Manager: Jesse Spooner
Asst. Stage Manager: Alexis Huckaby
Production Manager: Jordan Cowan
Scenic, Lighting, Prop, & Sound Designer: Chad Sweet
Accent & Dialect Coach: Rosie Brownlow-Calkin
Intimacy Director: Adi Cabral
Assistant Intimacy Director: Evelyn Mejia Ronquillo
Costume Design: Suzi Harvey
Dramaturg: Luis Galvez
SORRY! WRONG CHIMNEY! is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com