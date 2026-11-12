November 20, 21*, 28 at 7:30PM and 22, 29** at 2PM

​*denotes PAY-WHAT-YOU-WISH performance

December 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, & 19 at 7:30pm and 6, 13, 20 at 2PM

Directed by: McCarren Caputa

​David Tuttle is moonlighting as a department store Santa so that he can buy his wife a fur for Christmas. He tells her he’s working late at the office, but she finds out he isn’t at the office. A suspected other woman, hypnotism, the notorious Santa burglar Kris Kreigle and his gun-toting fiancée, and a confused policeman add up to a rollicking tale that is hilarious Christmas entertainment any time of year.

​CAST

Josh Troyer as David Tuttle

Sophie Anderson as Samantha Tuttle

Kristina Charpentier as Natalie Weldon

Bryce Keil as William Weldon

Kevin McCray as Kris Kreigle

Merrie Cook as Sheila

Rae Davidson as Policewoman

​CREW

Stage Manager: Jesse Spooner

Asst. Stage Manager: Alexis Huckaby

Production Manager: Jordan Cowan

Scenic, Lighting, Prop, & Sound Designer: Chad Sweet

Accent & Dialect Coach: Rosie Brownlow-Calkin

Intimacy Director: Adi Cabral

Assistant Intimacy Director: Evelyn Mejia Ronquillo

Costume Design: Suzi Harvey

Dramaturg: Luis Galvez

SORRY! WRONG CHIMNEY! is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com