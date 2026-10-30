Please join us for a special Holiday Celebration at the Oats Park Art Center. The evening will begin with a joyous holiday performance in The Barkley Theatre. "Sounds of the Season: A Classic Christmas Concert" directed by Tom and Patty Fleming begins at 4:30, featuring classics as performed by Fallon's finest voices and musicians.

The Holiday Art Bar will follow, featuring seasonal specials in Valerie's Place (the Art Bar) and holiday shopping opportunities in the ChArts Store.

Join in on the merriment with Christmas Carols in the Art Bar and Byron Sorensen on the piano.

Admission for Valerie's Place, ChArts Store, and Gallery Reception are free. Concert tickets are $10, children and students $5