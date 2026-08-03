SPCA-NN Reading With Rescues

Storytime just got a whole lot cuter... Reading With Rescues is BACK! Join the staff and adoptable dogs at SPCA of Northern Nevada on August 27 for this special community program.

This unique experience gives participants of all ages a behind-the-scenes look at our Adoption Center, followed by a private one-on-one reading session with our dogs, who soak up every word like it’s their favorite bedtime story. ❤️

It’s a simple moment that makes a big impact — helping dogs relax, build confidence, and feel safe while they wait for a home of their own. Whether you’re working your way through your next book, a younger reader looking to build confidence, or simply just looking for an hour to unwind, Reading With Rescues may be exactly what you need!

Spots are limited and registration is required.

💻 Visit SPCANEVADA.ORG/READING to register.