Spreading the Beauty Truth Conference: Beyond the Label. Beyond the Shelf

For Black women, beauty is deeply connected to culture, identity, self-expression, and community. But it is also connected to our health, our access, our consumer safety, and our fundamental right to know what is in the products we use every day.

The beauty industry has profited from our limited access to information, our trust, and our bodies. It's time to change that.

Spreading the Beauty Truth Conference is gathering our community, researchers, health experts, beauty professionals, advocates, and innovators together for honest, practical conversation about the beauty industry and its impact on our communities.

This interactive conference brings together solutions, answers, and resources you need to access clean beauty and support your health journey.