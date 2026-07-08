Sumud: A Doctor's Report on Genocide and Survival in Gaza film screening

Join CODEPINK Reno for this FREE screening of Sumud: A Doctor's Report on Genocide and Survival in Gaza, a short film that offers a small glimpse into the destruction of Gaza's healthcare system during Israel's ongoing genocide of Palestinians. Following the film, we will have a community discussion with the director via Zoom.

"As increasing numbers of journalists in Gaza are killed by Israeli forces, Gazan health care workers and international medical volunteers serve as vital reporters bearing witness to the ongoing genocide.

The film follows Dr. Travis Meleen, an American anesthesiologist volunteering at Nasser Hospital in Gaza as he works with Palestinian surgical teams that continue training at Nasser Hospital even as the medical center is under siege. The film includes commentary from Omar El Akkad, an Egyptian-Canadian journalist and writer reporting on the genocide. He is the author of One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This."