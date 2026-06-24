The Art of Pole Dance at Reno Public Market for Artown | Ticketed Event

RENO, Nev. — Experience an unforgettable evening of aerial athleticism, artistry, and American storytelling at the 5th Annual Art of Pole Dance aerial showcase, presented by Vertical Barre. The family-friendly performance will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Reno Public Market, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

In celebration of America’s Semiquincentennial—the 250th anniversary of the United States—students and instructors of Vertical Barre will bring iconic moments, historical figures, and beloved characters from American history and pop culture to life through a variety of aerial disciplines.

The showcase features performances on pole, fly pole, aerial hoop, and silks, demonstrating the unique blend of strength, athleticism, artistry, and dance that defines the aerial arts. Designed for audiences of all ages, the event offers an opportunity to discover the diverse world of aerial performance and experience firsthand why aerial arts are recognized as both a sport and an art form.

A featured performer in this year’s showcase is Christine Fox, a former professional figure skater turned professional pole athlete. Fox competes nationally and internationally and has earned recognition for her elite-level performances. Audiences will have the chance to witness the extraordinary skill, power, and artistry required to perform at the highest levels of the sport.

The Art of Pole Dance showcase is an official Artown event and one of Northern Nevada’s premier opportunities to experience aerial performance in a community setting.

This is a ticketed event. For tickets and additional information, visit: verticalbarre.ticketspice.com

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/the-art-of-pole-dance-for-artown