Time & Location

Aug 19, 2026, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

They’re back! The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band will be performing again at the Reno Public Market. Come enjoy the music, dance, eat, and be merry! The band plays all the great old songs of the "30's, 40's and '50s. The band leader, Paul Mirous, is a 25-year Las Vegas performer. He was contracted by Fox for many years to teach actors to sing as well as write and play hundreds of musical compositions for TV shows and movies.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/the-grumpy-old-men-dance-band-live-at-rpm-1