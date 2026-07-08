The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band LIVE at RPM
The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band LIVE at RPM
Time & Location
Aug 19, 2026, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
About the Event
They’re back! The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band will be performing again at the Reno Public Market. Come enjoy the music, dance, eat, and be merry! The band plays all the great old songs of the "30's, 40's and '50s. The band leader, Paul Mirous, is a 25-year Las Vegas performer. He was contracted by Fox for many years to teach actors to sing as well as write and play hundreds of musical compositions for TV shows and movies.
Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/the-grumpy-old-men-dance-band-live-at-rpm-1
Reno Public Market
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com