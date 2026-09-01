The Truth about Insurance Essentials: Protecting Yourself & Your Property

Insurance later in life is often assumed to be “handled,” when in reality it is frequently outdated or incomplete.

The truth is that many older adults discover coverage gaps only after a loss, a move, or a major life change. Common misconceptions include believing standard policies cover everything, that estate planning and insurance are separate issues, or that coverage does not need regular review.

This seminar examines the insurance essentials that affect older adults, including what common policies cover—and what they do not—how insurance intersects with estate and financial planning, and what should be reviewed when downsizing, moving, or transitioning to senior living.

Attendees will gain clearer understanding of what to review, what questions to ask, and how insurance decisions affect long-term protection.