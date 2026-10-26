The Truth about Navigating Medicare & Medicare Advantage: Getting the Most from Your Healthcare

Every fall, millions of dollars are spent advertising Medicare plans and telling you which option is “best.” But the best Medicare choice isn’t the same for everyone - and understanding how your coverage actually works when you need care can make all the difference.

This November, the Retired Living Truth Series is bringing together a local panel of experts for a practical conversation about how to navigate Medicare and Medicare Advantage and get the most from your healthcare.

You’ll learn:

• The important differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage and how those differences can affect your access to physicians, hospitals, specialists, and other healthcare services.

• How to think about risk versus benefit when comparing your options, including premiums, out-of-pocket expenses, provider choice, and potential financial exposure when your healthcare needs change.

• What to consider if you’re currently enrolled in Medicare Advantage and are thinking about returning to Original Medicare, including timing, Medigap considerations, and potential costs or limitations you may not anticipate.

• How to get the most out of a Medicare Advantage plan, including understanding your network, benefits, referrals, prior authorizations, and out-of-pocket costs.

• How Medicare prescription drug coverage works, including what drug tiers mean, how formularies affect what you pay, and where unexpected prescription costs can arise.

• The questions to ask before choosing or changing your coverage so you can evaluate a plan based on how you actually use healthcare - not simply how it is marketed.

This seminar isn’t about telling you that one type of Medicare coverage is right for everyone, and no one will be selling you a plan.

It’s about giving you the knowledge to navigate the system more effectively, ask better questions, understand the tradeoffs, and make informed choices that help you get the most from your healthcare.