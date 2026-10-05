The Truth about Pet Ownership in Retirement

Should you get a pet - or a new pet - after retirement? The truth is, it depends. There are real advantages and disadvantages to having a pet as we get older, and the right answer looks different for everyone.

In this seminar, we'll explore the pros and cons of pet ownership in retirement and later life, so you can make a decision that fits your circumstances rather than assuming a pet is automatically the right choice - or automatically off the table. We'll talk about what to consider if you're thinking about a new pet, including which types tend to be the best fit at this stage of life, and a question many people don't think to ask until they're in the middle of it: if something happens to you, who takes care of your pet?

Attendees will leave with a clearer picture of what pet ownership involves at this stage of life and practical ways to plan ahead so a beloved pet is never an afterthought.