The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents ”Czech, Please!”
The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents ”Czech, Please!”
The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents its final concert ”Czech, Please!” with works by Hummel, Josef Suk and Dvořák (his delightful “Serenade for Strings” Performers include the Felici Piano Trio, and violinists Ambroise Aubrun, Susan Rishik and Rafael Rishik.
Cerro Coso College
$40/$35/$10
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
Cerro Coso College
100 College ParkwayMammoth Lakes, California 93546