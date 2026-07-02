The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Enchanted Forests”
The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Enchanted Forests”
Experience the works of Louise Héritte-Viardot, Brahms and Rimsky-Korsakov (his lush “String Sextet”). Artists include the Felici Piano Trio, Amy Jo Rhine, French Horn, pianist Vicki Ray and cellist Dahae Kim.
Cerro Coso College
$40/$35/$10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
Cerro Coso College
100 College ParkwayMammoth Lakes, California 93546