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The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Enchanted Forests”

The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Enchanted Forests”

Experience the works of Louise Héritte-Viardot, Brahms and Rimsky-Korsakov (his lush “String Sextet”). Artists include the Felici Piano Trio, Amy Jo Rhine, French Horn, pianist Vicki Ray and cellist Dahae Kim.

Cerro Coso College
$40/$35/$10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
ChamberMusicUnbound.org
Cerro Coso College
100 College Parkway
Mammoth Lakes, California 93546