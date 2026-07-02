The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Love Story”
The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Love Story”
The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Love Story” with passionate music by Beethoven, de Falla, Paganini and American Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (his Blues-inflected “Piano Quintet no. 1”. Festival artists include the Felici Piano Trio, cellist Ani Aznavoorian, and violist Meredith Crawford.
Cerro Coso College
$40/$35/$10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
Cerro Coso College
100 College ParkwayMammoth Lakes, California 93546