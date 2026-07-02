The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Mountain Escape”
The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Mountain Escape”
With songs by Mahler, and chamber music by Mendelssohn and Brahms (his epic “String Quintet opus 111). Artists include the Felici Piano Trio, mezzo-soprano Jessie Shulman, violinists Tereza Stanislav and Jessica Guideri, and Robert Brophy, viola.
Cerro Coso College
$40/$35/$10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
Cerro Coso College
100 College ParkwayMammoth Lakes, California 93546