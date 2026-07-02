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The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Rise ‘n Shine”

The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Rise ‘n Shine”

The Unbound Chamber Music Festival’s opening concert, “Rise ‘n Shine”, features music by Haydn, Debussy and Dvořák (his tuneful “Piano Quintet”). Artists include the Felici Piano Trio, violinists Alexander Woods and Jason Issokson, violist Amadi Azikiwe and cellist Brent Samuel.

Cerro Coso College
$40/$35/$10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
ChamberMusicUnbound.org
Cerro Coso College
100 College Parkway
Mammoth Lakes, California 93546