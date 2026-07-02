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The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Traveling Shoes”

The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Traveling Shoes”

Works by Mozart, Turina, Jessie Montgomery (her toe-tapping “Strum”) and Edvard Grieg. Artists include the Felici Piano Trio, Kevin Hsu, viola, Ian Walker, bass, and violinists Sophia Schuldt and Arianna Pope

Cerro Coso College
$40/$35/$10
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
ChamberMusicUnbound.org
Cerro Coso College
100 College Parkway
Mammoth Lakes, California 93546