The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Traveling Shoes”
The Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents “Traveling Shoes”
Works by Mozart, Turina, Jessie Montgomery (her toe-tapping “Strum”) and Edvard Grieg. Artists include the Felici Piano Trio, Kevin Hsu, viola, Ian Walker, bass, and violinists Sophia Schuldt and Arianna Pope
Cerro Coso College
$40/$35/$10
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
Cerro Coso College
100 College ParkwayMammoth Lakes, California 93546