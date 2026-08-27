USL Reno Pro Soccer Reveal Party at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Sep 09, 2026, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

The next chapter of professional soccer in Northern Nevada begins when Reno Pro Soccer will officially unveil Reno’s new professional soccer club during a community launch event at Reno Public Market.

The event will mark a major milestone in the return of professional soccer to the region, with the club’s official name, crest, colors, and visual identity revealed publicly for the first time.

Reno Pro Soccer CEO Wendy Damonte and President of Soccer John Doyle will be joined by Nevada Sports Net broadcaster Mike Stefansson and community leaders for the evening’s program. Guests will hear the story behind the new club and its identity, learn more about the vision for professional soccer in Northern Nevada, and receive an update on plans for the club’s future soccer-specific stadium and surrounding sports and entertainment district in southeast Reno.

Following the reveal, fans will have the first opportunity to purchase official club merchandise, explore season ticket opportunities, and learn more about ways to become part of the club through partnerships and sponsorships.

The event is open to the public, and soccer supporters, families, and members of the Northern Nevada community are encouraged to attend and be part of this historic moment.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/usl-reno-pro-soccer-reveal-party-at-rpm