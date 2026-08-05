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Visit Reno Tahoe's Public Bowling Days: Furever Home Bowl

Visit Reno Tahoe's Public Bowling Days: Furever Home Bowl

Join us for Furever Home Bowl on August 18th from 6-8 p.m. at the National Bowling Stadium. A portion of proceeds will benefit Nevada Humane Society. Nevada Humane Society's mission is to care for pets, find them homes, and save lives.

$50/lane, up to 5 people to a lane. Free parking in the NBS lot. Shoes and bowling balls included in price.

*Please note: 1 ticket = 1 lane. Please adjust number of tickets according to how many lanes you wish to utilize.

National Bowling Stadium
$50/Lane
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visit Reno Tahoe
info@visitrenotahoe.com
https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/events/furever-home-bowl
National Bowling Stadium
300 N. Center St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-335-8800
https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/event-venues/national-bowling-stadium/