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Visit Reno Tahoe's Public Bowling Days: Pink Ribbon Bowl

Visit Reno Tahoe's Public Bowling Days: Pink Ribbon Bowl

Join Visit Reno Tahoe for Pink Ribbon Bowl on October 14th from 6-8 p.m. at the National Bowling Stadium (NBS). A portion of proceeds will benefit Nevada Health Centers. Their mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is marking 26 years of delivering vital breast cancer screenings to women in need throughout Nevada. This public bowling event will help raise funds to keep the Mammovan rolling.

$50/lane, up to 5 people to a lane. Free parking in the NBS lot. Shoes and bowling balls included in price.

*Please note: 1 ticket = 1 lane. Please adjust number of tickets according to how many lanes you wish to utilize.

National Bowling Stadium
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visit Reno Tahoe
info@visitrenotahoe.com
https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/events/furever-home-bowl
National Bowling Stadium
300 N. Center St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-335-8800
https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/event-venues/national-bowling-stadium/