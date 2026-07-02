Viva el Peru for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 26, 2026, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Join us as we celebrate all things Peru. Reno Public Market is blessed with the presence of a very special restaurant in its midst called Cuzco. Cuzco will be celebrating their second anniversary in conjunction with Peruvian Independence Day. RPM will be filled with the music and dance of Peru, the art of Peru, and most importantly the cuisine of Peruvian culture. Feast on special offerings from Cuzco and dance to the music of this celebrated country.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/viva-el-peru-for-artown

