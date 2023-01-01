KUNR Pints and Purple Politics: Nevada Lawmakers Roundtable

KUNR Public Radio invites community members to a discussion with state lawmakers about their legislation from the 2023 legislative session, moderated by Lucia Starbuck , KUNR’s democracy reporter and the host of Purple Politics Nevada .

This free event will be held on Wednesday, April 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sparks location of IMBĪB Custom Brews at the Outlets at Legends (1180 Scheels Drive Suite 113, Sparks, NV 89434, near Grimaldi’s). The conversation will officially kick off at 7 p.m.

RSVP is required by Wednesday, April 26, at noon on Eventbrite to reserve your spot and receive a complimentary beer or non-alcoholic beverage. All ages are welcome.

Lawmakers participating include:



Republican State Senator Heidi Seevers Gansert

Republican Assemblyman Rich DeLong

Democratic Assemblywoman Angie Taylor

Democratic Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch

If you would like to submit a question to KUNR for our guests ahead of the event, please complete the short Google Form below. While we review each question, we may not be able to address each one during the event; however, questions will also be considered as we plan future events, and we invite you to share your email address below so we can update you about future event dates and programming.

Visit KUNR’s Eventbrite to register and get more event details.

If you would prefer to fill out this question submission form in a separate window, click here .