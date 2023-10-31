Rural Nevadans: What topics are important to you? Join us for a listening event in Elko

Join us for a conversation exploring topics important to rural Nevadans on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the Great Basin College Theatre.

This event features Lori Gilbert, host of KNCC Public Radio’s Morning Edition, Brian Duggan, general manager of KUNR Public Radio, and Al Stavitsky, dean of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. This event is monitored by Gail Rappa, coordinator of Great Basin College Humanities Center.

Visit Eventbrite to secure your ticket for this free event.

Great Basin College is located at 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV, 89801. Click here to view the location on Google Maps or view GBC’s campus map.

This event is brought to you by KUNR and KNCC, the Reynolds School of Journalism, Great Basin College and the GBC Humanities Center.

What topics are important to you? Share your thoughts ahead of the event through this Google Form.