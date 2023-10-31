© 2023 KUNR
Rural Nevadans: What topics are important to you? Join us for a listening event in Elko

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff
Published October 31, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT
An event flyer with the headline “expanding trust in public media: exploring topics important to rural Nevadans.” Background image of a road along a rural, desert-like landscape.

Join us for a conversation exploring topics important to rural Nevadans on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the Great Basin College Theatre.

This event features Lori Gilbert, host of KNCC Public Radio’s Morning Edition, Brian Duggan, general manager of KUNR Public Radio, and Al Stavitsky, dean of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. This event is monitored by Gail Rappa, coordinator of Great Basin College Humanities Center.

Visit Eventbrite to secure your ticket for this free event.

Great Basin College is located at 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV, 89801. Click here to view the location on Google Maps or view GBC’s campus map.

This event is brought to you by KUNR and KNCC, the Reynolds School of Journalism, Great Basin College and the GBC Humanities Center.

What topics are important to you? Share your thoughts ahead of the event through this Google Form.
