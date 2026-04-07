An update on federal funding and what it means for KUNR Public Radio

You may have seen recent news about a federal court ruling affecting public media funding, and we wanted to reach out directly with an update.

What happened in court?

A federal court last week struck down an executive order that sought to eliminate funding for NPR and PBS, ruling that it violated the First Amendment by targeting public media for its journalism.

Does this ruling restore KUNR's federal funding?

No, it does not restore federal funding for KUNR or other public media. Federal funding for public media was eliminated by Congress last summer. For KUNR, this represents an ongoing loss of approximately $350,000 in annual federal funding — about 15% of our operating budget.

So where does KUNR stand?

KUNR Public Radio KUNR staff standing outside the KUNR Studios in Reno, Nev., in summer 2025.

We are committed to continuing the trusted, independent journalism and programming you count on — and your support makes that possible. Every supporter, every gift, every person who chooses to invest in KUNR is a direct answer to this challenge. We have always been 100% independent. Now, more than ever, we must be 100% community supported.

If you’re an existing donor and would like to increase your monthly donation, call KUNR at 775-327-5867 to get started. Your ongoing gift will keep KUNR strong and independent for years to come.

Or simply reach out with questions. We'd love to hear from you at feedback@kunr.org or 775-327-5867 .

I can’t make a donation at this time. Are there other ways I can support KUNR?

Your voice and advocacy matter. Here are some of the ways you can help support KUNR Public Radio today:

KUNR Public Radio KUNR news reporters Lucia Starbuck (left) and Maria Palma outside the KUNR Studios in Reno, Nev., in summer 2025.

Call our testimonial line at 775-682-6039 to share how KUNR has affected your life. You might hear your voice on air or digital!

Share what KUNR means to you with family, friends, and neighbors: Whether it’s a personal sentiment, a link to a locally-produced story, or a tag on a social media post, you can help expand the reach of the station — which makes all the difference.

Join our newsletter community , which peels back the curtain on station operations, highlights community happenings, and recaps the latest stories produced by KUNR and regional partners. Sign up for our newsletter today .

Follow us on social media to stay in the loop of local news coverage and the latest happenings at the station: Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .



From all of us at KUNR, KNCJ and KNCC Elko: Thank you for standing with us!