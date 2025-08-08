West Shore Tahoe trail gets renamed in honor of late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

Roughly 30 cyclists excitedly gathered on the newly renamed Dianne Feinstein trail, including Feinstein's granddaughter, Eileen Mariano.

“This trail would have meant the world to my grandmother, and it means so much to my family,” she said.

Senator Adam Schiff, called Feinstein a giant of California politics, who dedicated much of her career to the environment around Lake Tahoe. Senator Feinstein passed away in 2023.

Schiff worked closely with Feinstein and remembers her passion. He said naming a trail after her not only supports her mission of conservation but also to making Tahoe accessible.

“She loved this area like no other, and she also fought hard to make sure that it remained this beautiful, pristine area, but one that was accessible to people,” he said.

As Mariano put on her bike helmet, she took a deep breath. She couldn’t help but smile at the plaque telling her grandma’s story.

“She wanted to have a lasting impact on Tahoe. She wanted future generations to enjoy it,” she said.

Mariano said the lake was her grandma's happy place and felt overjoyed Feinstein's legacy can continue in this beautiful way. And she can't wait to spend more time there.