What election bills are moving through the Nevada Legislature?

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published April 2, 2025 at 12:18 PM PDT
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

Multiple election-related bills are moving through the Nevada legislative session. One aims to protect candidates by making it illegal to threaten the life of someone running for office. Lawmakers are also trying to help voters feel safe by outlawing guns within 100 feet of a voting center. Additionally, legislators want to mandate that drop-off boxes be available between the last day of early voting and Election Day. Tune in to this interview with KUNR’s political reporter Lucia Starbuck and All Things Considered host Andi Figueroa to learn more about these bills and how elected officials are responding to President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on voting.
