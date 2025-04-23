Handful of bills die during major deadline at Nevada legislature

Just a handful of bills died, including legislation that would’ve created a Republican-backed property insurance plan for fires when the type of coverage isn’t already available and a Democratic-sponsored bill to prohibit HOAs from stopping owners from installing electric vehicle charging stations in common areas .

On Tuesday, legislators passed a bill out of the Senate that would allow law enforcement to confiscate someone’s gun if they’re having a mental health crisis and automatically return it to them after treatment.

“None of us want to see another tragedy occur because a person who was in crisis was in possession of a firearm and made a bad mistake during a bad and difficult time of their life,” said Sen. Melanie Scheible, one of the bill’s sponsors. “I really believe that this strikes the balance between protecting people’s rights and protecting people’s safety.”

Three Republican senators joined Democrats to pass the legislation.

Lawmakers also advanced the Attorney General’s bill to stop price gouging on food and shelter . However, three Democrats sided with Republicans and voted against it. Additionally, legislation to make sex education in public schools opt-out instead of opt-in passed on party lines, with Democrats in support.

More than 300 bills are still exempt from deadlines and have yet to be voted on. These include a long list of legislation requesting funding for medical debt relief , bonds for babies born under Medicaid , rent assistance , eviction diversion , continued construction of the Fernley Community Response and Resource Center , a new elementary school in White Pine County, and a veterans and community center in Virginia City .

KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.

