Can Cindy Lou’s Law end Nevada puppy mills? Lawmakers are close to deciding

The bill aims to address concerns about inhumane breeding practices associated with puppy mills, said Rebecca Goff, Nevada State Director for Humane World for Animals.

“There's nothing stopping a multinational chain like Pet Land from opening a store in Incline Village or Sparks or any other city in our state. So what are the main issues that this bill addresses? Number one, puppy mills. The data doesn't lie. Public records show that Nevada puppy stores import puppies from awful Midwestern puppy mills that no consumer would knowingly support,” Goff said.

Reno, Clark County, North Las Vegas and other localities have banned the sale of puppies in pet stores. This bill would expand that statewide.

The legislation is named after Cindy Lou, a sick Havanese puppy who died after allegedly being kept in the employee bathroom at Puppy Heaven in Las Vegas.

If enacted, AB 487 would prohibit pet stores from selling dogs and cats, allowing only adoption events in partnership with shelters and rescues. Violations would be classified as misdemeanors.

The bill also prohibits the sale of pets in public places such as parking lots and street corners.

Supporters argue that the bill would help reduce the number of sick animals sold to families. Several buyers have reported spending thousands of dollars to treat sick puppies.

However, not everyone supports the bill. Some pet store owners and industry representatives express concern that the legislation could lead to unintended consequences, such as an increase in backyard breeding and online scams.

They emphasize the need for consumer access to specific breeds and the role of pet stores in providing health guarantees.

“Pet fraud will continue to grow, and backyard breeders will expand as families who can't adopt from shelters or rescues because they want a specific breed or they need a hypoallergenic dog,” said Ken Kirkpatrick, owner of Petland in Boca Park, Las Vegas.

AB 487 passed the Assembly with a 32-9 vote and is now awaiting a hearing in the Senate.

