Local Bishop shares his thoughts on the new Pope

The election of Pope Leo XIV just 24 hours after the conclave began surprised many, including Bishop Daniel Muegghnburg of the Reno Diocese.

“I am absolutely surprised that they elected a new pope within two days,” he said.

He was actually expecting it to continue for another week.

The former Cardinal Robert Prevost was born in Chicago and holds dual citizenship in Peru. He was appointed by Pope Francis as a Cardinal in 2023, and took the name Leo XIV.

“I think the mere fact that he took the name Leo XIV may be an indication of some of his priorities, because the last Pope Leo, Leo XIII, was known in particular for his defense of and protection of workers and of their plight,” he said.

While the Bishop doesn’t know him personally, he did meet him briefly years ago. Bishop Mueggenburg can’t say whether Pope Leo will follow Francis’ inclusive agenda, but he believes there was a reason why he was elected.

“The Cardinals themselves realized what the priority needs are in the church today, and so they elected the person that they feel God wants to lead the church,” he said.

He expects to see churches in the United States strengthen and become more engaged with Vatican City during Pope Leo’s papacy. He says, this papacy may last around 25 years and looks forward to working with and meeting the new Pope.

