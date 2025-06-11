© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This is a critical moment.
The House voted Thursday to take back approved federal funding for public media, and the rescission now moves to the Senate, where only 50 votes are needed to make these cuts a reality.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media right now

Fire crews practice putting out plane crash fires

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:37 AM PDT
A bright yellow crash truck approaches the prop plane, shooting water out of a cannon
1 of 6  — Fire training pictures/Crash truck and fire.jpg
A crash truck approaches the prop plane, shooting water out of a cannon.
Ally Ibarra / KUNR Public Radio
Firefighter Chris approaches the fire in a crash truck, ready to put it out.
2 of 6  — Firefighter Chris.jpg
Firefighter Chris approaches the fire in a crash truck, ready to put it out.
Ally Ibarra / KUNR Public Radio
Water is being shot out from the bottom cannon of the crash truck towards the fire.
3 of 6  — Fire training pictures/Fighting fire.jpg
Water is being shot out from the bottom cannon of the crash truck.
Ally Ibarra / KUNR Public Radio
The red, metal prop plane is engulf in flames.
4 of 6  — Fire training pictures/Prop plane fire.jpg
The red, metal prop plane is engulf in flames.
Ally Ibarra / KUNR Public Radio
The prop plane is surrounded by poodles of waters. The doors are open. Sarge stands in front of the plane giving signals to the rest of the crew.
5 of 6  — Fire training pictures/Prop plane.jpg
The prop plane is surrounded by poodles of waters. The doors are open in preparation for a new type of training
Ally Ibarra / KUNR Public Radio
Inside the plane, the chairs are all made of metal to allow from multiple burns.
6 of 6  — Fire training pictures/Inside prop plane.jpg
Inside the plane, the chairs are all made of metal to allow from multiple burns.
Ally Ibarra / KUNR Public Radio

Reno Fire Department and the airport fire station send their crew members into crash trucks to take turns putting out a plane fire.

Training started Tuesday and will last for four days. The first two days are dedicated to putting out fires and rescuing civilians. The following two days will be learning how to drive and manage the crash trucks.

“They've been spending the first few days out here in the heat just to get the specialized training, just to make our community safer,” said Reno Fire Department Chief Cory Whitlock

He said they set the plane on fire in different situations and configurations.

“That way, it's not a standard approach all the time,” Whitlock said.

They will run this simulation dozens of times to ensure each firefighter is not only comfortable putting out a fire using the trucks but also meeting their time restriction.

“We want everyone to be comfortable. So it's up to each person individually. Some of these people are doing this for the first time, so that's why we're doing it so many times,” Whitlock said.

He said the Airport Fire Station needs to have a plane fire out within 3 minutes of receiving the call. The firefighters compare the speed of the crash truck to a Ferrari. The trucks can hold up to 1500 gallons of water.

The prop plane is designed to be set on fire multiple times for training like this. It’s owned by the Industrial Emergency Council, a non-profit that helps fire stations on the West Coast become recertified with the FFA.

Gerald Stein, known as Sarge, is an instructor and helps oversee the training.

“We teach other things besides airport stuff. We teach hazmat fire officer courses, medical, things like that. So this is the most recent addition to the company's nonprofit jobs that they provide,” he said.

RFD and the airport fire station are required to do aircraft rescue and fire training once every year and plan to standardize the training for summer as travel becomes more frequent.

“Overall, (plane crashes) are very rare, but they're really critical, because most airlines coming in here carry 180 passengers or so,” Whitlock said.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR and a freshman majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra

Calls to defund public media are getting louder — but your voice is power


Personal stories are powerful, and your voice matters now more than ever. Call the KUNR Testimonial Line at 775-682-6039 to share what KUNR and public media mean to you. 💙