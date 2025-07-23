City of Reno adds new historical markers

The Reno-Sparks area has over 200 historical markers and seven more were recently added.

Melissa Hafey, arts & culture management assistant, showed off the map that will guide a person to the newly added spots.

“So we have these cool maps that fold up into the size of a business card and then open out like a map, and show the locations of all of the seven new historical markers,” she said.

One side has the address of each marker. On the other is the description. It’s part of the Historical Marker Program. People enjoy encountering and learning more about Reno’s history by exploring the city, Hafey said .

A marker can take several years to approve. So while the program may be working on more, the markers won’t be seen for a while. Hafey also said it’s important to place markers in areas that don’t have traces of the past.

“For example, the former site of Reno's Chinatown and Douglas Alley, which is now almost all developed,” she said.

People can get physical maps at Reno City Hall or the McKinley Arts and Culture Center. Two of the new markers can also be found there.