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Organizations are distancing themselves from Cesar Chavez after allegations of sexual misconduct

KUNR Public Radio | By Oscar Martinez
Published March 19, 2026 at 3:30 PM PDT
Cesar Chavez with a microphone in hand giving a speech at a rally
Northern Nevada Labor Council
Cesar Chavez giving a speech at a rally

Following allegations of sexual misconduct by the late farm labor leader and UFW co-founder, Cesar Chavez many organizations are quickly distancing themselves from Chavez.

The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council announced that their annual Cesar Chavez Celebration dinner will be permanently renamed to the Solidarity Celebration dinner.

“Out of respect for the United Farm Workers and in solidarity with anyone who may have been harmed, we felt it was important to rename this event,” said Rob Bennet, Secretary-Treasurer of the Northern Nevada Central Labor Council, in a statement.

In previous years, the University of Nevada, Reno has held a Cesar Chavez Day of Service. It’s been done in coordination with several campus organizations, including the Latino Research Center and Multicultural Center.

The University issued this statement: “The allegations that have recently been raised regarding Cesar Chavez are concerning claims. While we are unaware of any future events on campus honoring Cesar Chavez, we will take all relevant information into consideration as we plan future events and programming."

A New York Times report revealed allegations of sexual misconduct with girls as young as 13 by Chavez. UFW co-founder Dolores Huerta also revealed she had been sexually assaulted twice by Chavez.
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Local Stories Reno NevadaNorthern Nevada
Oscar Martinez
Oscar Martinez is a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno. A born and raised New Yorker, his transition from the Big Apple to the Biggest Little City has been quite the culture shock.
See stories by Oscar Martinez