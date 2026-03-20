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A Tahoe nonprofit is using storytelling as a tool for solving the housing crisis

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:06 PM PDT
Voices for Housing Episode 2: Xander
Youtube
Voices for Housing Episode 2: Xander

Tahoe Housing Hub recently launched a storytelling campaign called “Voices for Housing” with the goal of bringing visibility to stories often absent from public discussions.

“We really thought that it was important to focus on the personal stories of our local workforce, our local workers, and just let them tell their housing stories and tell their successes as well,” said Shelly Purdy with Tahoe Housing Hub.

Ten short films will be released throughout the year, showcasing a wide range of people from different backgrounds. Purdy said that mix is intentional.

“Because it really shows that the housing issue impacts the entire community as a whole,” she said.

Two films have already been published. They tell the stories of Xander, a professional skier raised in Truckee, who returned after college to build his life. And Mary, a local artist and retiree, who shares her deep connection to Kings Beach.

The campaign is funded by a grant from the North Tahoe Community Alliance.
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Local Stories Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma