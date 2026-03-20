A Tahoe nonprofit is using storytelling as a tool for solving the housing crisis

“We really thought that it was important to focus on the personal stories of our local workforce, our local workers, and just let them tell their housing stories and tell their successes as well,” said Shelly Purdy with Tahoe Housing Hub.

Ten short films will be released throughout the year, showcasing a wide range of people from different backgrounds. Purdy said that mix is intentional.

“Because it really shows that the housing issue impacts the entire community as a whole,” she said.

Two films have already been published. They tell the stories of Xander, a professional skier raised in Truckee, who returned after college to build his life. And Mary, a local artist and retiree, who shares her deep connection to Kings Beach.

The campaign is funded by a grant from the North Tahoe Community Alliance.