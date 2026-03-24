Meet Teresa Benitez-Thompson: Democratic candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and why are you the right candidate for this moment?

With Amodei retiring, there is an opportunity to have a successful Democratic candidate run. It's an outside chance, but there's a chance. I'm going to take a run at it because I believe we can have great conversations about getting back to basics for what we need here in the community. I think DC has lost touch of what we are dealing with day to day and what our anxiety and concerns are, and we can shape public policy by running this campaign and asking really good questions, having really good dialog, by forcing the conversation throughout the campaign with a good Democratic candidate.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

In getting back to basics for the people, we are talking about ensuring that they can afford the life that they want and the life that they're working for. What is happening with the price of gas and diesel? They continue to climb to a point where it causes a strain on people. Same with housing. I've got a big family. I've got four kids, I've got three at home. I continue to have sticker shock when I go to the grocery store. You don't have to look very further than the headline of today's paper to know that the cost of gas is skyrocketing because of the war in Iran. We do not have answers from this administration about what our targeted goals are, and when is it going to end, and how does it end? Because until then, we're going to see the global economy respond. You can change that as the Congress person. We can be demanding from this administration answers. The first thing we can do is get rid of these hostile and aggressive police actions that have been threatening our immigrant community so that we can see stability in our job market.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

Once again, we go back to Trump's disastrous policies, and there isn't a community throughout Congressional District Two that hasn't been negatively impacted by these policies. So a good example would be what Elon Musk did with DOGE. He started slashing federal programs and grants that benefit our communities. If there was a program that had the word tribal in it, if there was a program that had the word food assistance in it, Musk slashed it. There are hundreds of 1000s of dollars that have been lost throughout our communities. We have to undo all of the horrible funding decimation that was done by the so-called one Big Beautiful Bill, along with other actions that this Trump administration has taken, like slashing health care benefits that only cause a bigger strain on our own local governments.