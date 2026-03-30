All Weather Considered: Mar. 30, 2026

A trough is bringing our temperatures down for the start of the work week. The expected high today in Reno will be around 72 degrees. Along with the cooler temperatures, wind gusts will be between 25-30 mph, causing choppy lake conductions in Pyramid and Tahoe.

Tonight will bring the first wave of precipitation from the trough. There will be scattered showers throughout Nevada with a couple inches of snow in the mountains. Be prepared for travel delays over the pass.

Wednesday will bring more precipitation and a high of 57 degrees. Thursday will start to clear up, opening the door for a lovely spring weekend.