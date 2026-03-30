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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Mar. 30, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:13 PM PDT

A trough is bringing our temperatures down for the start of the work week. The expected high today in Reno will be around 72 degrees. Along with the cooler temperatures, wind gusts will be between 25-30 mph, causing choppy lake conductions in Pyramid and Tahoe.

Tonight will bring the first wave of precipitation from the trough. There will be scattered showers throughout Nevada with a couple inches of snow in the mountains. Be prepared for travel delays over the pass.

Wednesday will bring more precipitation and a high of 57 degrees. Thursday will start to clear up, opening the door for a lovely spring weekend.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.