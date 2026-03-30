Meet Morgan Wadsworth: Democratic candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

One of the breaking points for me was the Big Beautiful Bill when our former congressman, Mark Amodei, voted for that in the house knowing full well that our state is always ranked last in healthcare. So that was kind of a last straw for me and what spurred me into action. I mean, to the best of my knowledge, I'm the only candidate that has lived in urban and rural Nevada, and that's huge in this district. Now we have an opportunity to put somebody in office who really represents the district, who understands the issues of Washoe County and the issues of all of our rural counties as well.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

One of my biggest issues is healthcare because of my background being a pre medical student. I've gone through a lot of healthcare issues myself with my family, so working on expanding our health care, medical debt, prescription drug costs, bringing more providers to our rural hospitals, keeping them open as well.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

I come from a family that actually ranches. It's having a unique understanding of what it's like to ranch in a state like Nevada, where we have very little water, very little plant life. And then on the urban side, I went to school in Reno from kindergarten to now at UNR. I understand the jobs here. I understand our insane cost of living crisis and our transportation issues and our infrastructure issues here in Reno. Being able to say I've lived in both urban and rural areas in Nevada, and my family's background, I have a unique understanding of both.