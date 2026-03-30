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Meet the candidates running for Nevada’s CD2
There are 27 candidates running for Northern Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District.

Meet Morgan Wadsworth: Democratic candidate for Nevada’s CD2

KUNR Public Radio | By Emilio Milo
Published March 30, 2026 at 9:22 AM PDT
Morgan Wadsworth, Democratic candidate for Northern Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District.
Photo Courtesy of Morgan Wadsworth
Morgan Wadsworth, Democratic candidate for Northern Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District.

Northern Nevada’s congressional district is completely up for grabs this election. Ahead of the June primary, we sat down with the Democrats, Republicans, and the lone Independent running for the seat. Hear from KUNR’s Emilio Milo speaking with Democrat Morgan Wadsworth

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment? 

One of the breaking points for me was the Big Beautiful Bill when our former congressman, Mark Amodei, voted for that in the house knowing full well that our state is always ranked last in healthcare. So that was kind of a last straw for me and what spurred me into action. I mean, to the best of my knowledge, I'm the only candidate that has lived in urban and rural Nevada, and that's huge in this district. Now we have an opportunity to put somebody in office who really represents the district, who understands the issues of Washoe County and the issues of all of our rural counties as well.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

One of my biggest issues is healthcare because of my background being a pre medical student. I've gone through a lot of healthcare issues myself with my family, so working on expanding our health care, medical debt, prescription drug costs, bringing more providers to our rural hospitals, keeping them open as well.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

I come from a family that actually ranches. It's having a unique understanding of what it's like to ranch in a state like Nevada, where we have very little water, very little plant life. And then on the urban side, I went to school in Reno from kindergarten to now at UNR. I understand the jobs here. I understand our insane cost of living crisis and our transportation issues and our infrastructure issues here in Reno. Being able to say I've lived in both urban and rural areas in Nevada, and my family's background, I have a unique understanding of both.
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Local Stories 2026 electionNorthern NevadaCongressional District 2
Emilio Milo
Emilio Milo is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, pursuing degrees in both Journalism and Spanish with an emphasis on Bilingual Media. He is enthusiastic about joining the KUNR team for 2026, where he hopes to improve his capabilities as a multimedia journalist and to be more involved in local reporting.
See stories by Emilio Milo
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