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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Apr. 8, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:01 PM PDT

It will be raining off and on for the next couple of days, starting today. High in Reno will be around 74 degrees with mostly cloudy and hazy skies. Air quality is at moderate, and that’s due to prescribed burns. Around 5:30 p.m., most of Washoe County and part of Elko will start to see some precipitation.

Thursday will bring more scattered showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms. Friday has a 15-30% chance of thunderstorms in Nevada and a chance of snow along the Sierra Crest. As we cool off heading into the weekend, snow levels drop to around 7,000 ft. Rain will continue in the valley.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.