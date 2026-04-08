All Weather Considered: Apr. 8, 2026

It will be raining off and on for the next couple of days, starting today. High in Reno will be around 74 degrees with mostly cloudy and hazy skies. Air quality is at moderate, and that’s due to prescribed burns. Around 5:30 p.m., most of Washoe County and part of Elko will start to see some precipitation.

Thursday will bring more scattered showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms. Friday has a 15-30% chance of thunderstorms in Nevada and a chance of snow along the Sierra Crest. As we cool off heading into the weekend, snow levels drop to around 7,000 ft. Rain will continue in the valley.