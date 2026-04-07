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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Apr. 7, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:50 AM PDT

Today will see mostly clear skies, light afternoon breezes and a high of 75 degrees in Reno. Tomorrow will see a high of 74 with isolated showers in the morning and scattered showers by the afternoon.

Thursday will have a chance for thunderstorms, about 10-20%. It’s not clear when and where we’ll see thunder. In addition, snow levels will start above 8,000 feet.

By Friday, thunderstorm chances will increase 15-30%. Snow levels will also drop to 7,000 feet which will allow for some addition to the snow pack along the peaks.

The weekend is looking stormy and cold with a high of 57 by Sunday.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.