All Weather Considered: Apr. 7, 2026

Today will see mostly clear skies, light afternoon breezes and a high of 75 degrees in Reno. Tomorrow will see a high of 74 with isolated showers in the morning and scattered showers by the afternoon.

Thursday will have a chance for thunderstorms, about 10-20%. It’s not clear when and where we’ll see thunder. In addition, snow levels will start above 8,000 feet.

By Friday, thunderstorm chances will increase 15-30%. Snow levels will also drop to 7,000 feet which will allow for some addition to the snow pack along the peaks.

The weekend is looking stormy and cold with a high of 57 by Sunday.