Nevada Gaming Control Board issues rounding guidelines for casinos

The Nevada Gaming Control Board recently issued a directive for casinos in Nevada following the discontinuation of pennies in November of last year. The new guidelines outline licensees may choose to only round up to the nearest five cent or round up and down as necessary on gaming activity related transactions like cash outs.

But Chan Lengsavath, Chief of the Tax and License Division, said casinos can’t just round down.

“So a lot of licensees believe their patrons would like to donate and round up essentially, or donate the rounding amount to a charity, and so we wanted to let them know that was something that can be done,” Lengsavath said.

Lengsavath said it’s important for the casinos to post signs or on-screen messaging on kiosks informing their customers about the guidelines.

The industry notice went into effect March 23.