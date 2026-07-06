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TRPA approves Tahoe Keys Marina redevelopment

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published July 6, 2026 at 11:45 AM PDT
Photosimulations show future phases of the Tahoe Keys Marina environmental redevelopment project.
Suntex Marinas
Photosimulations show future phases of the Tahoe Keys Marina environmental redevelopment project.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Governing Board approved an environmental redevelopment project at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe.

The project, led by owner Suntex Marinas, is part of a broader effort to modernize aging infrastructure while improving water quality and reducing environmental impacts in Lake Tahoe.

It follows earlier TRPA enforcement actions over deteriorating facilities and pollution concerns.

“We don’t generally support projects, but we have an agreement with Suntex through a binding MOU to do even more above and beyond stuff. Things like more education, interpretive and educational signage, more vehicle charging, bike parking,” said Gavin Feiger, policy director for Keep Tahoe Blue.

The approval allows removal of aging buildings and upgrades to docks, utilities, and boating infrastructure.

The board also approved updated standards for “monopine” cell towers, which are designed to look like trees with the goal of reducing visual impact.
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Local News Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma