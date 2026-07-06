TRPA approves Tahoe Keys Marina redevelopment

The project, led by owner Suntex Marinas, is part of a broader effort to modernize aging infrastructure while improving water quality and reducing environmental impacts in Lake Tahoe.

It follows earlier TRPA enforcement actions over deteriorating facilities and pollution concerns.

“We don’t generally support projects, but we have an agreement with Suntex through a binding MOU to do even more above and beyond stuff. Things like more education, interpretive and educational signage, more vehicle charging, bike parking,” said Gavin Feiger, policy director for Keep Tahoe Blue.

The approval allows removal of aging buildings and upgrades to docks, utilities, and boating infrastructure.

The board also approved updated standards for “monopine” cell towers, which are designed to look like trees with the goal of reducing visual impact.

