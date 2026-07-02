Caballo bailadores arrive in Carson City

Eight young women in traditional Mexican outfits rode into the area on their horses.

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio One of the riders and her horse whips by the edge of the rodeo arena.

Their bright red tops, green skirts and Charro hats showcased their Mexican heritage. And not to be left out, the horses also sported bright red tacks which added to the flare and pride.

This part of the evening is known as the escaramuza charra, a female equestrian event, which forms part of Mexico's national sport — charrería.

The crowd cheered them on as they whipped and dashed across the dirt, showing their training and skill in performing with their horses.

Hundreds filled the stands to take in the horsemanship and unique event not many people get to see in this region.

Nancy González sat on a barrier outside the arena. Her daughter is part of the group Corazones Plateados de Nevada, who showed off their skills.

González took pictures and video to capture her daughter's debut performance.

“It’s a huge pride and such a great joy, especially since it’s her first time she’s been welcomed into the team to participate. She’s trained a lot and achieved in such a short time,” she said in Spanish.

Much later in the evening, music beamed from the banda on stage, inviting the horses and their charros into the rodeo arena to compete.

The caballos bailadores is a traditional equestrian practice that comes from Mexico. Horses dance in a galloping motion while music plays.The horses and their riders take turns dancing in the middle of the arena, while judges watch their performance.

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio Oscar Razo dances with his horse in the middle of the arena.

Óscar Razo, one of the charros participating in the competition, shared why he does this.

“[Horse dancing] is a tradition that spans years. It’s a pleasure and something really beautiful that we like,” Razo said in Spanish.

The event was hosted by Rancho Uva Blanka Family Wines. Organizer Billy Rodríguez hopes to continue planning similar events in Carson City.

“We're gonna hopefully do it next year again. We're gonna have a rodeo show, we're gonna have bulls next time as well,” he said.

Although the event was only for one night, González, said the public enjoyed it.

“The audience have really enjoyed it And we’ve also really happy that they’re holding these events,” she said in Spanish.

