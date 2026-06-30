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Nevada leaders and advocates react to Supreme Court decision on birthright citizenship

KUNR Public Radio | By Emilio Milo
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:05 PM PDT
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, June 5, 2026, in Washington.
Mariam Zuhaib
/
AP
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, June 5, 2026, in Washington.

Following the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling to uphold birthright citizenship, the ACLU of NEVADA applauded the decision.

In a written statement executive director Athar Haseebullah said, “Wins like this are hard to come by, but the ACLU was made to fight.”

Haseebullah added, “[The ACLU] will not allow any politician to simply erode our constitutional rights via executive order…”

Both Nevada senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto also shared statements praising the decision.

Cortez-Masto said, “There is no question – birthright citizenship has been and will continue to be a part of our Constitution.”

The decision is a loss for the president.

He signed an executive order to change the law allowing birthright citizenship at the beginning of his second term.
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Local News US Supreme CourtBirthright Citizenship
Emilio Milo
Emilio Milo is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, pursuing degrees in both Journalism and Spanish with an emphasis on Bilingual Media. He is enthusiastic about joining the KUNR team for 2026, where he hopes to improve his capabilities as a multimedia journalist and to be more involved in local reporting.
See stories by Emilio Milo