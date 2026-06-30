Nevada leaders and advocates react to Supreme Court decision on birthright citizenship

In a written statement executive director Athar Haseebullah said, “Wins like this are hard to come by, but the ACLU was made to fight.”

Haseebullah added, “[The ACLU] will not allow any politician to simply erode our constitutional rights via executive order…”

Both Nevada senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto also shared statements praising the decision.

Cortez-Masto said, “There is no question – birthright citizenship has been and will continue to be a part of our Constitution.”

The decision is a loss for the president.

He signed an executive order to change the law allowing birthright citizenship at the beginning of his second term.