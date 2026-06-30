Nevada reactions to the Supreme Court ruling on transgender athlete state bans

Silver State Equality, an LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, said the decision is heartbreaking for transgender students and their families. Despite that, they said schools and the state can still adopt inclusive policies. The statement went on to say they will continue to fight alongside transgender people so they can live openly and freely.

Silver State said this ruling places transgender people as scapegoats instead of addressing real issues such as health care, safe public schools and economic security.

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony applauded the decision. In a statement, he urged the Nevada Legislature to ban transgender women from sports. He went on to say he will continue advocating for these protections in the next legislative session.

Anthony has been the conservative face of this issue in Nevada as the founder of the Lieutenant Governor’s Task Force to Protect Women’s Sports.