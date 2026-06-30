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Nevada reactions to the Supreme Court ruling on transgender athlete state bans

KUNR Public Radio | By Malory Shaw
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:36 PM PDT
Two transgender pride flags waving in front of the Supreme Court.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP
Protesters wave transgender pride flags outside the Supreme Court as it hears arguments over state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on school athletic teams, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington.

On June 30, the Supreme Court upheld state laws prohibiting transgender women from participating in athletic teams. The ruling received mixed reactions across Nevada.

Silver State Equality, an LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, said the decision is heartbreaking for transgender students and their families. Despite that, they said schools and the state can still adopt inclusive policies. The statement went on to say they will continue to fight alongside transgender people so they can live openly and freely.

Silver State said this ruling places transgender people as scapegoats instead of addressing real issues such as health care, safe public schools and economic security.

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony applauded the decision. In a statement, he urged the Nevada Legislature to ban transgender women from sports. He went on to say he will continue advocating for these protections in the next legislative session.

Anthony has been the conservative face of this issue in Nevada as the founder of the Lieutenant Governor’s Task Force to Protect Women’s Sports.
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Local News US Supreme CourtStudent-athletes
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw