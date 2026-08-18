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Privacy advocates across the Mountain West join national protests against Flock

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published August 18, 2026 at 2:50 PM PDT
A Flock Safety license plate reader is seen along a public road, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
David Goldman
/
AP

Organizers hope to raise awareness of expanded police surveillance amid growing backlash against Automatic License Plate Readers.

Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) are cameras designed to continuously take pictures of cars on public roads. They’re facing bipartisan opposition from people who say they threaten civil rights.

That’s led police departments in states like Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona to stop using them. But that’s not the case in Reno, which first approved its contract with Flock Safety, the highest-profile provider of ALPRs, in 2024.

The company has faced growing pushback, due in part to multiple cases of officers misusing their cameras.

Daniel Jenkins with the Northern Nevada Democratic Socialists of America is helping organize local events as part of a national week of action hosted by DeFlock, an advocacy group monitoring the deployment of ALPRs.

“The biggest thing is just educating people on how these systems work and what they are actually giving up as far as their privacy [is concerned],” he said. “And just getting them to understand the level of information that these systems collect.”

Members of the Biggest Little Action Group and Code Pink Reno are also involved in putting on the local events, which start Wednesday with a community forum on digital security. Activists in nearly 40 cities around the Mountain West are also participating in the national week of action.

Reno police did not provide comment in time for this story.
Local News
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Bert Johnson