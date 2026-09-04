New youth center planned for Incline Village to expand child care, teen programs

The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe plans to transform two former office buildings into two new facilities: an early learning center for children from infancy through age five , and a teen center for middle and high school students.

The project comes as childcare options in the area remain limited. Some local providers have closed, while existing programs can have long waitlists, leaving families with few options.

The early learning center is expected to serve up to 50 children each day.

The expansion follows years of requests from local families, said CEO Mindy Carbajal.

“We’ve been asked that question so many times through the years: can you extend this programming to middle school ages? What about my high school kid?” Carbajal said.

The teen center is still being designed, but proposed features could include a fabrication lab, an e-gaming space and podcasting studios. The goal is to give older students a place to learn, develop new skills and spend time outside of school.

The early learning center could also provide added flexibility for working families. The Club hopes to offer care during unexpected school closures.

The project is being funded largely through the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, which is donating the buildings and providing funding for renovations.

It is also receiving state funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) along with additional support from the community.

Construction and renovations are expected to begin in spring 2027, with the goal of opening in 2028.

