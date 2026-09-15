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Renown’s standalone children’s hospital on its way

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published September 15, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
On Thursday, September 10, Renown announced its plans to build a children’s hospital.
Courtesy of Renown Health
On Thursday, September 10, Renown announced its plans to build a children’s hospital.

Renown Health is joining the Golisano Children’s Alliance, a national network of 21 children’s hospitals.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Tom Golisano founded the network. He donated $40 million to help Renown build a new children’s hospital and expand pediatric care.

"As a father and grandfather, I've seen firsthand what it means for a family to have a great children's hospital close to home in a difficult moment," Golisano said in a press release. "My hope is that no family, no matter where they live or what they can afford, has to travel far or wonder if their child will get the best care available.”

Renown currently operates its children’s hospital across several floors within its Regional Medical Center. It has northern Nevada’s only dedicated children’s emergency room and the region’s only Level II pediatric trauma center.

Notice of Disclosure: Renown is a financial supporter of KUNR. 
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Local News Northern NevadaRenown HealthHospital
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
See stories by Mariel Day