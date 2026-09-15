South Lake Tahoe Mayor to spend over a week in jail

Bass was sentenced to a total of 45 days, but the other 35 are suspended provided he remains in good standing.

Bass must also pay a fine of over $1,000 and have no contact with the victim. He will also be required to submit drug and alcohol tests.

Bass was arrested in 2025 after an incident at a South Lake Tahoe brewery in which a bouncer told police Bass had threatened him. He was convicted of assault and harassment.

