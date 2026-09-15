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South Lake Tahoe Mayor to spend over a week in jail

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published September 15, 2026 at 2:55 PM PDT
Cody Bass
City of South Lake Tahoe
Cody Bass

South Lake Tahoe Mayor Cody Bass has been sentenced to serve at least 10 days in jail in connection with a 2025 incident.

Bass was sentenced to a total of 45 days, but the other 35 are suspended provided he remains in good standing.

Bass must also pay a fine of over $1,000 and have no contact with the victim. He will also be required to submit drug and alcohol tests.

Bass was arrested in 2025 after an incident at a South Lake Tahoe brewery in which a bouncer told police Bass had threatened him. He was convicted of assault and harassment.
Local News
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma