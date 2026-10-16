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Watch: KUNR candidate forum with Carson-area legislature and CD2 candidates

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:59 PM PDT
KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck (from right) moderates a candidate forum with Nevada State Senate District 16 Crystal Roll (D), State Assembly District 40 Oscar Fuentes (D), and Julie Butler (R) in Carson City, Nevada, on Oct. 7, 2026.
Kat Fulwider
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KUNR Public Radio
KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck (from right) moderates a candidate forum with Nevada State Senate District 16 Chrystal Roll (D), State Assembly District 40 Oscar Fuentes (D), and Julie Butler (R) in Carson City, Nevada, on Oct. 7, 2026.

In case you missed it, watch the full recording of KUNR Public Radio’s candidate forums with Nevada State Assembly District 40 candidates Julie Butler (R) and Oscar Fuentes (D) and State Senate District 16 Chrystal Roll (D), followed by Congressional District 2 candidate Teresa Benitez-Thompson (D). CD2 candidate David Flippo (R) declined KUNR’s invitation and State Senate District 16 incumbent Lisa Krasner (R) did not respond.

Benitez-Thompson criticized Republican Flippo’s recent residency in the district, comparing it to Spirit Halloween, and shared her stances on universal health care, tariffs, and U.S. military aid to Israel. The legislative candidates shared different opinions on tax breaks for data centers, how to fund health care, and improve the education system.

KUNR political reporter Lucia Starbuck moderated the event, held at the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City on Oct. 7. It was co-sponsored by Sierra Nevada Forums, the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, the American Association of University Women Capital Branch, and the Nevada Appeal.
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Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck